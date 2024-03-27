MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma to play his 200th match for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League

Rohit was presented with a commemorative jersey by Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the game. The Indian batter has scored 5084 runs for the team since 2013, leading the side to five titles in the process.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 19:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sachin Tendulkar Icon of Mumbai Indians presents 200 match jersey to Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during match eight of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.
Sachin Tendulkar Icon of Mumbai Indians presents 200 match jersey to Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during match eight of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Sachin Tendulkar Icon of Mumbai Indians presents 200 match jersey to Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during match eight of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma will play his 200th game for the franchise in the Indian Premier League when the team takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Rohit was presented with a commemorative jersey by Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the game. The Indian batter has scored 5084 runs for the team since 2013, leading the side to five titles in the process.

More to follow....

