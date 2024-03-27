SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma to play his 200th match for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma will play his 200th game for the franchise in the Indian Premier League when the team takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Rohit was presented with a commemorative jersey by Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the game. The Indian batter has scored 5084 runs for the team since 2013, leading the side to five titles in the process.
More to follow....
