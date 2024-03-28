RR vs DC head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals stats, runs, wickets

In the ninth match of the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

RR vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL Matches Played: 27 Rajasthan Royals: 14 Delhi Capitals: 13 Last Result: RR won by 57 runs (2023)

RR Overall Record in IPL in Jaipur Matches Played: 58 Won: 39 Lost: 19 Highest Score: 214/5 (20) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2023) Lowest Score: 59 (10.3) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2023)

MOST RUNS IN RR vs DC IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS Ajinkya Rahane (RR, DC) 14 611 61.10 133.40 105* Rishabh Pant (DC) 9 357 59.50 170 78* Jos Buttler (RR) 8 335 41.87 171.79 116

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs DC IPL MATCHES