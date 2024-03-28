RR vs DC head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals stats, runs, wickets

In the ninth match of the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.
Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:
RR vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 27
Rajasthan Royals: 14
Delhi Capitals: 13
Last Result: RR won by 57 runs (2023)
RR Overall Record in IPL in Jaipur
Matches Played: 58
Won: 39
Lost: 19
Highest Score: 214/5 (20) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2023)
Lowest Score: 59 (10.3) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2023)
MOST RUNS IN RR vs DC IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Ajinkya Rahane (RR, DC)
|14
|611
|61.10
|133.40
|105*
|Rishabh Pant (DC)
|9
|357
|59.50
|170
|78*
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|8
|335
|41.87
|171.79
|116
MOST WICKETS IN RR vs DC IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Amit Mishra (DC)
|11
|20
|8.00
|16.00
|3/17
|Farveez Maharoof (DC)
|6
|11
|6.04
|12.63
|3/34
|Trent Boult (DC, RR)
|6
|9
|8.50
|20.77
|3/29
