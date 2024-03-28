MagazineBuy Print

RR vs DC head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals stats, runs, wickets

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on Thursday.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 10:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant during a practice session.
Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

In the ninth match of the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

RR vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 27
Rajasthan Royals: 14
Delhi Capitals: 13
Last Result: RR won by 57 runs (2023)
RR Overall Record in IPL in Jaipur
Matches Played: 58
Won: 39
Lost: 19
Highest Score: 214/5 (20) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2023)
Lowest Score: 59 (10.3) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2023)

MOST RUNS IN RR vs DC IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Ajinkya Rahane (RR, DC) 14 611 61.10 133.40 105*
Rishabh Pant (DC) 9 357 59.50 170 78*
Jos Buttler (RR) 8 335 41.87 171.79 116

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs DC IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Amit Mishra (DC) 11 20 8.00 16.00 3/17
Farveez Maharoof (DC) 6 11 6.04 12.63 3/34
Trent Boult (DC, RR) 6 9 8.50 20.77 3/29

