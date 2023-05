A TV cameraman was hit by a six struck by Trent Boult during the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

The cameraman was stationed just beyond the mid-wicket boundary when Boult’s six, off left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad, hit him. He received medical attention immediately.

Boult was eventually clean bowled by Mohammad Shami and departed for an 11-ball 15 as Gujarat Titans picked up the ninth wicket.