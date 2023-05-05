RR vs GT Live Toss Updates: Who will win coin flip - Samson or Pandya?

Rajasthan Royals will host Gujarat Titans in Jaipur for Match 48 of IPL 2023 on Friday. A win for either side will be valuable with the Titans looking to extend their lead at the top of the points table while the Royals hunting to get level on points.

Sanju Samson has won six tosses so far this season while the coin flip has favoured Hardik Pandya five times.

Here are the toss records for the two teams this season:

RAJASTHAN ROYALS IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 32 runs (Jaipur) ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)

GUJARAT TITANS IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS