RR vs GT Live Toss Updates: Who will win coin flip - Samson or Pandya?

RR vs GT, Toss Updates: Here are the toss updates and past results in coin flips for Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans this season.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 05 May, 2023 16:19 IST
Gujarat Titans lost its previous match against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Rajasthan Royals will host Gujarat Titans in Jaipur for Match 48 of IPL 2023 on Friday. A win for either side will be valuable with the Titans looking to extend their lead at the top of the points table while the Royals hunting to get level on points.

Sanju Samson has won six tosses so far this season while the coin flip has favoured Hardik Pandya five times.

Here are the toss records for the two teams this season:

RAJASTHAN ROYALS IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 72 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by five runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 57 runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by three runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 10 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 32 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)

GUJARAT TITANS IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)

