Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals returns to Jaipur in the Indian Premier League after nearly four years as it looks to further its grip at the top of the table with a win over second-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.
Royals march back into their fortress – the men in pink have a win percentage of 68 at the venue, the second best for a side at a home venue in IPL – after conquering defending champion Gujarat Titans for the first time in four attempts.
Check out the full preview here - READ- Pranay Rajiv
Location: Jaipur
Stadium: Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Date: Wednesday, April 19th
Toss Time: 07:00 PM IST
Match Time: 07:30 PM IST