Preview

Rajasthan Royals returns to Jaipur in the Indian Premier League after nearly four years as it looks to further its grip at the top of the table with a win over second-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

Royals march back into their fortress – the men in pink have a win percentage of 68 at the venue, the second best for a side at a home venue in IPL – after conquering defending champion Gujarat Titans for the first time in four attempts.

