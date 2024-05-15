RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match today

Punjab Kings will play Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

RR recently qualified for the playoffs this season and PBKS is already eliminated.

Live Streaming Info

Where and when will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

When will the toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 happen?

The coin toss for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings on TV?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings?

The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema Network.