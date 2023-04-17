Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar advised his son Arjun, who made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, to work hard and respect the game.

Arjun bowled the first over of the match and conceded just four runs. He got the ball to swing sharply into KKR opener N. Jagadeesan, resulting in a huge LBW appeal, which was turned down by the on-field umpire. Mumbai didn’t take the review and replays showed that the ball would have gone over the stumps.

However, in his second over in the PowerPlay, Arjun was taken for 13 runs as Venkatesh Iyer smashed him for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries. Arjun didn’t bowl again in the innings and ended with figures of 2-0-17-0.

“Arjun, today (Sunday) you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!” wrote the iconic batter.

Sachin, who was present in the MI dugout, and Arjun became the first father-son pair to feature in IPL, and that too for the same side. Sachin played for Mumbai Indians for six years, between 2008 and 2013.

Arjun was first bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 auction for Rs. 20 lakh and went for Rs. 30 lakh in 2022, with Gujarat Titans being the only other team making a bid for him. The 23-year-old was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mini-auction in December last year.