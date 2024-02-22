MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery

The 33-year-old, who is not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 14:30 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Mohammed Shami in action during the ODI World Cup 2023.
India’s Mohammed Shami in action during the ODI World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Shami in action during the ODI World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of next month’s Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a left ankle injury, for which he will undergo a surgery in the UK, a BCCI source told PTI on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who is not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

ALSO READ | Shami: Hope Indian pace battery continues to run successfully for more time

“Shami was in London in last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon. But the injection hasn’t worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for UK for surgery. IPL seems out of question,” a senior BCCI source said on the condition of anonymity.

Shami, who was one of the architects of India’s stupendous World Cup campaign, with 24 wickets, played through pain as he had problems with his landing but didn’t let it affect his performance.

Shami, who was recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, has 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20I wickets in his decade-long career.

ALSO READ | Indian fast bowlers have made a difference in series against England, says Gill

The development raises a question mark about the injury rehabilitation management programme planned by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for Shami.

Now, it is highly unlikely that the pace bowling artist would be able to make a comeback before India’s Test matches at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand (October-November).

His target could be the marquee away series against Australia.

People in the know of things believe that the NCA’s conservative line of thinking has not worked in Shami’s case.

“Shami should have gone directly for surgery and that should have been NCA’s call. Just two months of rest and injections wouldn’t have worked well and that’s what has happened. He is an asset and the Indian team would need him in Australia,” the source said.

Related Topics

Mohammed Shami /

IPL 2024 /

ODI World Cup /

National Cricket Academy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: ‘Have required balance in team to deal with any pitch,’ says batting coach Vikram Rathour
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: England announces playing XI for Ranchi Test; Robinson, Bashir to play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka faces moment of reckoning in quarterfinal clash against Vidarbha
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders names Dushmantha Chameera as replacement for Gus Atkinson
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Auction: Five Indian uncapped players who stole the limelight
    Sahil Mathur
  4. IPL 2024 Auction: Big paycheck moment will stick with us for rest of our lives, says Daryl Mitchell
    PTI
  5. CSK IPL 2024 Auction Review: With winning core intact, Chennai Super Kings stronger than before
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: ‘Have required balance in team to deal with any pitch,’ says batting coach Vikram Rathour
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: England announces playing XI for Ranchi Test; Robinson, Bashir to play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka faces moment of reckoning in quarterfinal clash against Vidarbha
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment