SRH vs DC head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals stats, most wins, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in IPL 2023 on Monday.

Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table and would want to win in hopes of turning their fortunes around in the tournament.

Sunrisers come after a defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings while Delhi won its last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, its first of this edition.

Here is the statistical history between the two teams ahead of their match.

SRH vs DC HEAD TO HEAD RECORD Played: 21 SRH: 11 DC: 9 Tied: 1 Last Result: Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs (Mumbai, 2022)

SRH vs DC HEAD TO HEAD IN HYDERABAD Played: 8 SRH: 5 DC: 3 Last Result: Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs (2019)

SRH vs DC Highest and Lowest Scores in IPL SRH highest score vs DC: 219/2 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 88 runs - Dubai 2020 SRH lowest score vs DC: 116 (18.5); Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs - Hyderabad 2019 DC highest score vs SRH: 207/3 (20); Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs - Mumbai 2022 DC lowest score vs SRH: 80 (19.1); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by six wickets - Hyderabad 2013 SRH highest individual score vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan 92* (50) - Delhi 2018 SRH best bowling figures vs DC: Rashid Khan 3/7 (4) - Dubai 2020 DC highest individual score vs SRH: Rishabh Pant 128*(63) - Delhi 2018 DC best bowling figures vs SRH: JP Duminy 4/17 (3) - Visakhapatnam 2015

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs DC MATCHES

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Shikhar Dhawan (SRH, DC) 19 575 31.94 128.06 92* David Warner (SRH, DC) 18 558 36.53 128.63 92* Kane Williamson (SRH) 13 493 54.77 127.72 89

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs DC MATCHES