SRH vs DC head-to-head record in IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals stats, most wins, wickets

SRH vs DC IPL 2023: Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 08:55 IST
Delhi Capitals won its first match of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals won its first match of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in IPL 2023 on Monday.

Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table and would want to win in hopes of turning their fortunes around in the tournament.

Sunrisers come after a defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings while Delhi won its last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, its first of this edition.

Here is the statistical history between the two teams ahead of their match.

SRH vs DC HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Played: 21
SRH: 11
DC: 9
Tied: 1
Last Result: Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs (Mumbai, 2022)
SRH vs DC HEAD TO HEAD IN HYDERABAD
Played: 8
SRH: 5
DC: 3
Last Result: Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs (2019)
SRH vs DC Highest and Lowest Scores in IPL
SRH highest score vs DC: 219/2 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 88 runs - Dubai 2020
SRH lowest score vs DC: 116 (18.5); Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs - Hyderabad 2019
DC highest score vs SRH: 207/3 (20); Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs - Mumbai 2022
DC lowest score vs SRH: 80 (19.1); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by six wickets - Hyderabad 2013
SRH highest individual score vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan 92* (50) - Delhi 2018
SRH best bowling figures vs DC: Rashid Khan 3/7 (4) - Dubai 2020
DC highest individual score vs SRH: Rishabh Pant 128*(63) - Delhi 2018
DC best bowling figures vs SRH: JP Duminy 4/17 (3) - Visakhapatnam 2015

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs DC MATCHES

BatterMatches RunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Shikhar Dhawan (SRH, DC)1957531.94128.0692*
David Warner (SRH, DC)1855836.53128.6392*
Kane Williamson (SRH)1349354.77127.7289

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs DC MATCHES

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Rashid Khan (SRH)12155.7018.263/7
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)16147.7434.852/25
Kagiso Rabada (DC)8149.1919.924/22

