IPL 2023: DC assistant coach Watson hails ‘world-class’ Axar Patel ahead of SRH clash

In the last 10 matches that Axar Patel has played, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tests against Australia, the all-rounder has scored 285 runs with two half-centuries and has remained unbeaten on four occasions.

It is this transformation that has made Axar a ‘world-class’ power-hitter in the eyes of Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Shane Watson.

“To see what he (Axar Patel) is doing with the bat is amazing. I remember the first few years when I was playing against him. Obviously, he is a very skilled bowler and he used to bowl very nicely to me and got me out a number of times.

But his batting was always a little bit restricted. Yes, he would play a few good shots but now, with the work that he has done with his batting, he is a world-class power hitter.

As a batter, we saw that in the Test matches against Australia but now what he has done in the IPL is something very special,” Watson said ahead of Delhi’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Axar started this IPL season with a bang, bludgeoning a maiden half-century against Mumbai Indians and has amassed 148 runs in six matches, striking at 148.00 at an average of 29.60.

In Delhi Capitals’ maiden win, coming against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it was Axar the batter who held his nerves to help his team cross the line.

“It is not that he is taking down part-time bowlers but he is taking down the best bowlers in the world and dominating them. He certainly is and will continue to be a huge part of the team,” Watson added.

Not to forget, Axar still remains Delhi’s key spinner who picks wickets and rolls out crucial overs, caging the batters with his left-arm spin.

Having got off to a losing start, the David Warner-led side notched the first points on the board in their last game and Watson said that the team will hit the right notes in the coming matches.

“It was a very important game for us against KKR just to get to the winning side. We have got the team and the skills to match with the best teams and best players in this league,” Watson said.

“For us, it is just getting closer to putting the perfect T20 game together because of the calibre and skills we have got in our squad we certainly have the ability.”

“We have been trying to find the best combination with the greats we have but unfortunately we couldn’t put the combinations gelling together at the start.

But the bowling front has come certainly nice in the last couple of games and starting from this game get that with the bat also and put the opposition under more pressure,” he added.

The assistant coach praised veteran pacer Ishant Sharma who played a key role with the ball in the last game and was rewarded the Player of the Match award.

“I was stoked to see what Ishant did the other night … I really appreciate his incredible skills and he will play a big part in our team, especially in the PowerPlay because of the quality of the bowler he is against the best batters in the world,” he said.