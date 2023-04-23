IPL News

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals names Priyam Garg as replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Chennai 23 April, 2023 19:15 IST
Garg scored 251 runs in his debut IPL campaign, including a half-century, with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Garg scored 251 runs in his debut IPL campaign, including a half-century, with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Former captain of Indian under-19, Priyam Garg, has been named as the replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the Delhi Capitals side in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the team announced on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti is ruled out of the remainder of TATA IPL 2023 after sustaining a lower back stress fracture.

“Uttar Pradesh batter Priyam Garg has been named as Nagarkoti’s replacement and DC have signed him for his base price of INR 20 lakh. The attacking batter was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and featured in 14 IPL games for SRH across three seasons,” DC said in a statement.

After leading India to the finals in the under-19 World Cup three years ago, Garg was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.9 crore rupees and and scored 251 runs in his debut IPL campaign, including a half-century.

