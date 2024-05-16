SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Gujarat Titans in crucial playoff race clash in IPL 2024 on Thursday to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH is currently fourth with 14 points in 12 games however has not confirmed a top-four slot yet. GT has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/ T Natarajan, Mayank Agarwal, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar , Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Player options: Kartik Tyagi/Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, R. Sai Kishore, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sandeep Warrier

SRH vs GT DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Heinrich Klaasen BATTERS Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudharsan ALL ROUNDERS Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tewatia BOWLERS Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Team Composition: SRH 7-4 GT | Credits Left: 7.5