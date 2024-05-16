MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans playing XI, fantasy team, squads

SRH vs GT: Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match.

Published : May 16, 2024 07:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have been a lethal opening duo for SRH in IPL 2024.
File Photo: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have been a lethal opening duo for SRH in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have been a lethal opening duo for SRH in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Gujarat Titans in crucial playoff race clash in IPL 2024 on Thursday to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH is currently fourth with 14 points in 12 games however has not confirmed a top-four slot yet. GT has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/ T Natarajan, Mayank Agarwal, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar , Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Player options:  Kartik Tyagi/Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, R. Sai Kishore, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sandeep Warrier

SRH vs GT DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
Heinrich Klaasen
BATTERS
Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudharsan
ALL ROUNDERS
Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tewatia
BOWLERS
Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Team Composition: SRH 7-4 GT | Credits Left: 7.5
SQUADS
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath. 

