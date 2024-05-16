Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Gujarat Titans in crucial playoff race clash in IPL 2024 on Thursday to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH is currently fourth with 14 points in 12 games however has not confirmed a top-four slot yet. GT has already been eliminated from playoff contention.
Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/ T Natarajan, Mayank Agarwal, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar , Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav
Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi
Impact Player options: Kartik Tyagi/Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, R. Sai Kishore, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sandeep Warrier
SRH vs GT DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match today?
- SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- Orlando vs Inter Miami Highlights, MLS: Orlando holds Inter Miami to a goalless draw without injured Messi
- Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in MLS 2024 clash against Orlando City?
- IPL 2024: PBKS seeks new captain as Sam Curran set to fly to England after RR clash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE