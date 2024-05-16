MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: What happens if SRH vs GT match is washed out in Hyderabad due to rain?

If the match is abandoned and both teams share a point each, Sunrisers Hyderabad will confirm its spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Published : May 16, 2024 18:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A drizzle forces the groundstaff to bring out the covers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
A drizzle forces the groundstaff to bring out the covers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SAHIL MATHUR/SPORTSTAR
infoIcon

A drizzle forces the groundstaff to bring out the covers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SAHIL MATHUR/SPORTSTAR

With rains lashing the city of Hyderabad on Thursday, hosts Sunrisers will not be fretting too much over the prospect of its Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans being washed out.

After all, if the match is abandoned and both teams share a point each, Sunrisers Hyderabad will confirm its spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Hyderabad, which currently has 14 points from 12 matches and sits fourth in the standings, will see its tally rise to 15. Amongst the teams still fighting for a spot in the playoffs - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants - only CSK will thus be able to surpass Hyderabad’s tally.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are the only two teams that have already qualified for the last-four stage.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates, stats, streaming info, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: What happens if SRH vs GT match is washed out in Hyderabad due to rain?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Undeterred by World Cup snub, Rilee Rossouw fashions simple ‘see the ball, hit the ball’ approach to ride modern T20 wave
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Paris 2024, Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to spearhead India in Olympic team debut
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 16: Mahika Khanna sets up ITF Juniors semifinal clash against top seed Laxmisiri
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: What happens if SRH vs GT match is washed out in Hyderabad due to rain?
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather forecast: Will rain disrupt IPL 2024 match on May 18
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs GT Toss and Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip - Sunrisers Hyderabad or Gujarat Titans?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates, stats, streaming info, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Undeterred by World Cup snub, Rilee Rossouw fashions simple ‘see the ball, hit the ball’ approach to ride modern T20 wave
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates, stats, streaming info, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: What happens if SRH vs GT match is washed out in Hyderabad due to rain?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Undeterred by World Cup snub, Rilee Rossouw fashions simple ‘see the ball, hit the ball’ approach to ride modern T20 wave
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Paris 2024, Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to spearhead India in Olympic team debut
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 16: Mahika Khanna sets up ITF Juniors semifinal clash against top seed Laxmisiri
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment