IPL 2024: What happens if SRH vs GT match is washed out in Hyderabad due to rain?

With rains lashing the city of Hyderabad on Thursday, hosts Sunrisers will not be fretting too much over the prospect of its Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans being washed out.
After all, if the match is abandoned and both teams share a point each, Sunrisers Hyderabad will confirm its spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.
Hyderabad, which currently has 14 points from 12 matches and sits fourth in the standings, will see its tally rise to 15. Amongst the teams still fighting for a spot in the playoffs - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants - only CSK will thus be able to surpass Hyderabad’s tally.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are the only two teams that have already qualified for the last-four stage.
