SRH vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians?

SRH vs MI Live Toss updates: Check the toss result from IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Updated : Mar 27, 2024 17:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Mayank Agarwal with Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of thier match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Mayank Agarwal with Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of thier match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Mayank Agarwal with Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of thier match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, both looking for their first win in the competition.

SRH - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 1/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 1/5

MI - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 2/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 4

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Mumbai Indians

