SRH vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, both looking for their first win in the competition.
SRH - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins 1/5
Results after losing toss: Wins 1/5
MI - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins 2/5
Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4
Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 4
