IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs for third consecutive win

With 20 needed off the last over and Impact Player Abdul Samad on strike, left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar was equal to the occasion, denying the batters any freedom for big strokes.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
HYDERABAD 19 April, 2023 01:44 IST
Arjun Tendulkar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Arjun Tendulkar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Cameron Green’s brilliance with the bat and a disciplined bowling effort fashioned Mumbai Indians’ 14-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL (Indian Premier League) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 193, Sunrisers’ hopes were dented early on when the dangerous Harry Brook mistimed a pull off pacer Jason Behrendorff in the second over and soon Rahul Tripathi too fell cheaply in the fourth over to the same bowler.

Captain Aiden Markram showed intent but failed to last long.

Heinrich Klaasen raised hopes of a probable win with an assault on leggie Piyush Chawla – the scoring pattern being 4,6,6,4 in the 14th over - before holing out to the fielder in the deep in the same over.

Even as wickets fell at regular intervals, Mayank Agarwal regained his wonted form but his effort was not good enough for the team’s cause.

With 20 needed off the last over and Impact Player Abdul Samad (for T. Natarajan) on strike, left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar was equal to the occasion, denying the batters any freedom for big strokes.

Earlier, when Mumbai Indians was put in to bat, it was off to a flier thanks to captain Rohit Sharma’s flamboyance which included three fours off Washington Sundar’s first over (third over of the match).

With southpaw Ishan Kishan too chipping in with a breezy contribution, Mumbai made the most of the PowerPlay even as Rohit was sent back by left-arm pacer Natarajan in the fifth over, when the attempted flick ended up in a simple catch to mid-off of the leading edge in the fifth over.

Kishan continued his good form, coming up with some lusty blows before left-arm pacer Marco Jansen saw him caught in the deep brilliantly by Markram in the 12th over. In the same over, Jansen saw Markram pull off another stunning catch to send back Suryakumar Yadav.

But it was Green who nullified that double blow, shrugging off his early blues to make amends at the right time, in the company of ‘local boy’ Tilak Varma’s brilliance, who helped Mumbai post its highest score at this venue – erasing the previous best of 178 for nine against Deccan Chargers in 2008.

Tilak’s extravagant pull over the fence off Jansen was the pick of the strokes.

Sunrisers’ bowlers struggled in the slog overs as 62 runs were scored in the last five overs for the loss of two wickets. Strangely, the fiery Umran Malik was not in the playing eleven.

