IPL 2024: Punjab Kings fields only one overseas player in playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad; first instance in IPL history

South African batter Rilee Rossouw was the sole foreign representative in the playing XI after many players returned back home due to injury or for national duty.

Published : May 19, 2024 15:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings' Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, May. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Punjab Kings' Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, May. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) | Photo Credit: Anupam Nath
infoIcon

Punjab Kings' Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, May. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) | Photo Credit: Anupam Nath

Punjab Kings fielded just a single overseas player during its IPL 2024 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

South African batter Rilee Rossouw was the sole foreign representative in the playing XI after many players returned back home due to injury or for national duty.

In the absence of regular captain Shikhar Dhawan due to injury and stand-in captain Sam Curran, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma led the side during the game.

While pacer Kagiso Rabada returned to South Africa due to injury, the English trio of Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone are scheduled to play Pakistan in a T20I series this week.

Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis had played the previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals but misses out against the Sunrisers.

“We have few options because all the overseas have gone gone. Only Rilee Rossouw is gonna play. We have exciting talent waiting for their opportunity and they are gonna give their best today. Nothing to lose today, we are here to play some good cricket,” Jitesh said during the toss.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

