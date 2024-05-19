IPL 2024: Punjab Kings fields only one overseas player in playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad; first instance in IPL history

’

Punjab Kings fielded just a single overseas player during its IPL 2024 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

South African batter Rilee Rossouw was the sole foreign representative in the playing XI after many players returned back home due to injury or for national duty.

In the absence of regular captain Shikhar Dhawan due to injury and stand-in captain Sam Curran, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma led the side during the game.

While pacer Kagiso Rabada returned to South Africa due to injury, the English trio of Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone are scheduled to play Pakistan in a T20I series this week.

Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis had played the previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals but misses out against the Sunrisers.

“We have few options because all the overseas have gone gone. Only Rilee Rossouw is gonna play. We have exciting talent waiting for their opportunity and they are gonna give their best today. Nothing to lose today, we are here to play some good cricket,” Jitesh said during the toss.