SRH vs RCB head to head, IPL 2020 Eliminator Updates: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for SRH vs RCB Head-to-head, IPL 2020 Eliminator Updates: Follow Sportstar's Head-to-Head records, playoff race between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar 06 November, 2020 17:06 IST SRH captain David Warner (L) and RCB skipper Virat Kohli have both been in good form during the 2020 IPL (File Photo). - IPL Team Sportstar 06 November, 2020 17:06 IST The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator fixture of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday.Head-to-head: (16 matches - RCB 7 | SRH 9)The two teams have faced each other 16 times in the IPL so far, and SRH has dominated the head-to-head count with a 9-7 win/loss record. Last IPL meeting:RCB (120/7 in 20 overs) lost to SRH (121/5 in 14.1 overs) by 5 wickets.In the reverse fixture this season, the sides had squared off at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 31, Saturday. The Sunrisers beat the Royal Challengers by five wickets back then, with 35 balls remaining, on the back of an all-round performance from West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. READ | This is the best performance: Rohit after MI beats Delhi to enter IPL 2020 final IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)SRH - Hyderabad has lost just one of its last five games in the 2020 IPL and is on a three-match winning streak (4:1).RCB - Meanwhile, Bangalore has won only one of its last five matches and is currently on a four-game losing streak (1:4).Top performers so far - SRH:Top run-scorersTop wicket-takersDavid Warner (529)Rashid Khan (19)Manish Pandey (380)T. Natarajan (14)Jonny Bairstow (345)Sandeep Sharma (13) Top performers so far - RCB:Top run-scorersTop wicket-takersDevdutt Padikkal (472)Yuzvendra Chahal (20)Virat Kohli (460)Chris Morris (11)AB de Villiers (398)Mohammed Siraj (9) IPL Playoffs Report Card: (win:loss)SRH: 2016-champion Sunrisers Hyderabad has played nine playoff matches in the history of IPL. It has won four games, while losing five (4:5).RCB: Three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore has featured in IPL playoff games 11 times. It has won five outings and lost six (5:6).IPL Overall Results:YearSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers Bangalore2008N/A7TH2009N/A2ND2010N/A3RD2011N/A2ND2012N/A5TH20134TH5TH20146TH7TH20156TH3RD20161ST2ND20174TH8TH20182ND6TH20194TH8TH