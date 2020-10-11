Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 SRH vs RR LIVE Dream XI Predicted XI Team Prediction Playing XI Team News LIVE Updates: Will Stokes be in Smith's playing XI? IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Predicted XI Dream XI Playing XI: A look at the Dream 11 and Predicted XI from the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. Team Sportstar 11 October, 2020 10:31 IST Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes scored 123 runs and picked up six wickets in nine matches for the franchise last season. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 11 October, 2020 10:31 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 26 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 11, Sunday 3:30 PM IST. IPL 2020 SRH vs RR preview: Rajasthan eyes bounce back in Hyderabad clash Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI1. David Warner (C/Overseas)2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)4. Manish Pandey5. Kane Williamson6. Priyam Garg7. Abhishek Sharma8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)9. Khaleel Ahmed10. T Natarajan11. Abdul Samad IPL 2020 MI vs DC preview: The battle of pre-tournament favourites Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI1. Yashasvi Jaiswal2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)3. Sanju Samson (Wk)4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)5. Ben Stokes (Overseas)6. Robin Uthappa7. Riyan Parag8. Shreyas Gopal9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)10. Kartik Tyagi11. Jaydev Unadkat Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos