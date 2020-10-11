IPL 2020 SRH vs RR LIVE Dream XI Predicted XI Team Prediction Playing XI Team News LIVE Updates: Will Stokes be in Smith's playing XI?

IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Predicted XI Dream XI Playing XI: A look at the Dream 11 and Predicted XI from the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

11 October, 2020 10:31 IST

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes scored 123 runs and picked up six wickets in nine matches for the franchise last season.   -  BCCI/IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 26 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 11, Sunday 3:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Kane Williamson

6. Priyam Garg

7. Abhishek Sharma

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. Khaleel Ahmed

10. T Natarajan

11. Abdul Samad

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)

3. Sanju Samson (Wk)

4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)

5. Ben Stokes (Overseas)

6. Robin Uthappa

7. Riyan Parag

8. Shreyas Gopal

9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)

10. Kartik Tyagi

11. Jaydev Unadkat

