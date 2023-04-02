IPL News

SRH vs RR Live streaming info: When and where to watch IPL 2023 match online and TV

SRH vs RR live streaming info: here’s all you need to know about the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 08:05 IST
02 April, 2023 08:05 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals in action.

FILE PHOTO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals in action. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

SRH vs RR live streaming info: here’s all you need to know about the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 2, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday. Toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

SQUADS

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us