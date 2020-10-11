IPL 2020: Sunil Narine reported for suspect bowling action

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for suspect bowling action after their Indian Premier League encounter against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Narine bowled the final over, where he defended 14 off six balls as Punjab lost a thrilling encounter by a narrow margin of two runs. Narine returned figures of two for 28.

Needing 20 off 12 balls, KXIP lost two wickets — including Rahul’s — in the space of three balls in the 19th over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. It was then seven needed off the last delivery to take the game to the Super Over, but Glenn Maxwell missed out on a six by inches.

The report was made by the on-field umpires. Narine will be placed on the warning list, but can continue bowling in the tournament However, the Caribbean cricketer will be suspended from bowling in IPL 2020 if he is reported once more.