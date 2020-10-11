MS Dhoni after CSK loss to RCB: Need to do something about batting approach

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni blamed his team's lack of intent after its 37-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Saturday.

CSK has now lost five out of the seven games it has played in IPL 2020 and is likely to miss out on a playoff place for the first time in 11 seasons. Needing 170 to win, CSK had limped to 47 in 10 overs before its chase fell off the rails. CSK has lost five matches chasing this season.

Dhoni said after the game, "The batting has been a bit of a worry, and today (Saturday) also it was evident. We need to do something about it. I think we are better off playing the other way round, playing the bigger shots even if you get out. That is something we can do in the coming games.

"I think it also depends on how you've performed so far in the tournament. Our batting has lacked a bit of power from the sixth over onwards. Individuals can get tentative no matter how much confidence you give them. I feel that's where we've not adapted or come up with plans against the bowlers who bowl from the 6th to the 14th over. I always told the players to focus more on the process - when you start thinking about the results of the previous game, you put a burden [on yourself]."

RCB was struggling at 103 for four after 16 overs before skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 90 helped it post an eventually winning total of 169

"With the bowling, we've shown we can restrict the opposition. We're either leaking at the start or in the last four. There are too many holes in the ship. I think overall you have to look at the combination, how many spinners, the fast bowlers. There's always one spot you can play around. We started with five bowlers, and now we have six. But our main worry remains the batting department. In the coming games, we'll try to be more expressive. You rather get out in the 16th or 17th over," said the former India captain.