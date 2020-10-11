IPL 2020 News

'I was putting too much pressure on myself,' RCB's Kohli after his unbeaten 90 vs CSK

Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 90 to help RCB post a competitive 169 on the board during the win over CSK in the IPL.

11 October, 2020 00:33 IST

Kohli struggled for runs in the first three games of the season, but now has two fifties in the last three matches.   -  BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli hailed his team's complete performance in the 37-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Saturday.

Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 90 to help RCB post a competitive 169 on the board. On his batting, he said, "I was putting too much pressure on myself [in the early matches]. When you start burdening yourself too much, you don't contribute as a player and your team needs that as well. That Super Over [vs Mumbai Indians] really opened my thinking up, where I had to perform or we would lose."

MATCH REPORT | CSK vs RCB

On the win, he said, "It was one of our more complete performances. We wanted to bat first but got into a bit of a tricky situation there [3-67 in 10.5 overs]. We spoke at the time out that around 150 would be great. To gain some momentum now was very important because we have back-to-back games. When you don't get too far ahead of the game, it rewards you [with respect to making 169 after playing for 150]. If you're in at the death overs and you have a score and you're hitting it well, you can capitalise well. That was something for us to learn tonight."

