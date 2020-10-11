'I was putting too much pressure on myself,' RCB's Kohli after his unbeaten 90 vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli hailed his team's complete performance in the 37-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Saturday.

Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 90 to help RCB post a competitive 169 on the board. On his batting, he said, "I was putting too much pressure on myself [in the early matches]. When you start burdening yourself too much, you don't contribute as a player and your team needs that as well. That Super Over [vs Mumbai Indians] really opened my thinking up, where I had to perform or we would lose."

On the win, he said, "It was one of our more complete performances. We wanted to bat first but got into a bit of a tricky situation there [3-67 in 10.5 overs]. We spoke at the time out that around 150 would be great. To gain some momentum now was very important because we have back-to-back games. When you don't get too far ahead of the game, it rewards you [with respect to making 169 after playing for 150]. If you're in at the death overs and you have a score and you're hitting it well, you can capitalise well. That was something for us to learn tonight."