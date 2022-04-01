IPL 2022 MI vs RR preview: Suryakumar to return; Royals keen to continue winning run

Mumbai Indians has won three out of its last five encounters against Rajasthan Royals, but statistics seldom matter in the Indian Premier League. Ahead of their outing at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, both the franchises will be keen on registering a win.

The return of Suryakumar Yadav, who was nursing a finger injury, will bolster the Mumbai batting department.

Mumbai did not have a perfect start to the tournament after going down to Delhi Capitals, whereas Rajasthan Royals registered a convincing victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The batting department excelled under the leadership of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. Among the bowlers, pacer Prasidh Krishna and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have made an impact. “It’s always nice to have such high quality in your attack. To have them available throughout is another great plus,” said Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket and Head Coach at Royals.

Five-time champion Mumbai, on the other hand, needs to regroup. Despite a steady start by captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, Mumbai looked shaky in the middle-order against Delhi Capitals. And the presence of Suryakumar will be a boost.

The focus, however, will be on the bowlers, who failed to defend 177 against Delhi and considering Rajasthan’s power-packed batting line-up, Mumbai will be hoping for Jasprit Bumrah and Basil Thampi to fire. Murugan Ashwin picked up a couple of wickets on his debut for the franchise and needs to keep the momentum going.