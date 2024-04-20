IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ Tim David, Kieron Pollard fined for DRS assistance to Suryakumar Yadav during Punjab Kings match

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tim David and coach Kieron Pollard were fined for breaching the Indian Premier League Code of Conduct during the side’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Thursday.

“David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees,” the league announced in a statement.

David and Pollard were involved in a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) request during the match which is likely to be the breach in point.

The MI pair were spotted assisting Suryakumar Yadav, the batter at crease, with a DRS call from outside the field during an Arshdeep Singh over. Suryakumar upon their advice referred the call. The umpire went ahead with the request despite protests from PBKS captain Sam Curran’s protest.

According to Appendix 1 of the ICC Playing Handbook, “If the umpires believe that the captain or batsman has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion decline the request for a Player Review. In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given.”

“Both admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction,” the statement added.