SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 IPL 2024: What is Q-Collar, the protective gear worn by Tom Kohler-Cadmore around his neck?

Rajasthan Royals batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore was seen a protective gear around his neck during his side's Qualifier 2 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Published : May 24, 2024 21:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tom Kohler-Cadmore seen wearing the Q-Collar.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore seen wearing the Q-Collar. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

Tom Kohler-Cadmore seen wearing the Q-Collar. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore was seen a protective gear around his neck during his side’s Qualifier 2 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

The device is called Q-Collar, a cushioned collar that athletes wear around the lower neck to reduce the impact of a possible concussion. The device is said to restrict the flow of blood from the head and gives the players’ brain an extra layer of cushioning.

Q-Collar, which is a more popular sight in impact-heavy sports like American Football and Rugby, was designed and developed by a company called Q30 Innovations..

“It reduces the injury and changes to the brain caused by subconcussive impacts”. It is snug enough to constrict the slightest bit of blood flow but not too tight to cause discomfort,” says Q30 Innovations chief executive Tom Hoey.

In an interview to the New York Times, Hoey also added that “the Q-Collar reduces the injury and changes to the brain caused by subconcussive impacts.”

