IPL 2022: C. V. Varun focused on adding new weapons to his arsenal

Mystery spinner C. V. Varun remained a talking point during India’s forgettable campaign in the T20 World Cup last year, his selection in the India squad hailed as a potential masterstroke and his inclusion in the playing XI ahead of R. Ashwin criticised.

Having recuperated from his calf injury, Varun has appeared to be at his best for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Conceding that the competition for India’s spinners is extremely tight for this year’s T20 World Cup, Varun added that he is instead focusing on developing new missiles in his armoury.

“I have been working on a leg-spinner for a couple of years now. In fact, I got a wicket off it as well this season, so now I am confident of bowling it more often,” Varun said on Thursday ahead of the Knight Riders’ clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium to be held on Friday.

Having picked four wickets in five games so far, Varun has proven his fitness. After all, the IPL was his competitive comeback since the T20 World Cup in November. Having been forced to play the marquee event in UAE with pain-killers, Varun confirmed he has fully recovered during a prolonged stint at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“I was at the NCA for the treatment. Now it’s resolved very well and I have been playing without any painkillers. That feels great,” Varun said.