IPL News

Virat Kohli becomes first player to reach 6000 IPL runs

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became the first player to reach 6000 IPL runs during the match against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 April, 2021 22:35 IST

Virat Kohli hit his first fifty of IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals.   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 April, 2021 22:35 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became the first player to reach 6000 IPL runs during the match against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Thursday.

He reached the landmark with a boundary off Chris Morris. Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off just 47 deliveries as RCB beat RR to reclaim the No. 1 position in the points table. Kohli has scored 6021 runs in the Twenty20 League at an average of 38.35. He has five hundreds and 40 fifties.

RCB vs RR LIVE BLOG

The India captain is also the leading run-scorer in men's T20 internationals, having racked up 3159 runs in 90 matches. He also leads the batting charts among Indian batsmen in overall T20s, with 9870 runs in the format.

Leading scorers in IPL:

Virat Kohli - 198 matches - 6011 runs*

Suresh Raina - 197 matches - 5448 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 180 matches - 5428 runs

David Warner - 146 matches - 5384 runs

Rohit Sharma - 207 matches - 5368 runs