Virat Kohli becomes first player to reach 6000 IPL runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became the first player to reach 6000 IPL runs during the match against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Thursday.

He reached the landmark with a boundary off Chris Morris. Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off just 47 deliveries as RCB beat RR to reclaim the No. 1 position in the points table. Kohli has scored 6021 runs in the Twenty20 League at an average of 38.35. He has five hundreds and 40 fifties.

The India captain is also the leading run-scorer in men's T20 internationals, having racked up 3159 runs in 90 matches. He also leads the batting charts among Indian batsmen in overall T20s, with 9870 runs in the format.