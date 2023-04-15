IPL News

IPL 2023: Who is Yudhvir Singh Charak, LSG pacer who picked two wickets in two overs on IPL debut?

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 21:55 IST
Yudhvir Singh Charak (second from right) celebrates his first IPL wicket.

Yudhvir Singh Charak (second from right) celebrates his first IPL wicket. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak made an impressive start on his IPL debut, picking two wickets in his first two overs in an IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Saturday.

Opening the attack in LSG’s 159-run defence against PBKS, Yudhvir dismissed PBKS opener and fellow IPL debutant Atharva Taide for a three-ball duck. Yudhvir fired in a quick delivery that took the leading edge of the left-handed Taide and caught at deep third. Yudhvir only conceded one run in the over before returning to clean up Punjab’s Impact Player and opener Prabhsimran for 4.

LSG vs PBKS score Live IPL 2023: PBKS 37/2 (5 overs); Short attacks after Yudhvir removes Punjab openers

Interestingly, Yudhvir opened the bowling ahead of English seamer Mark Wood and recorded figures of 2/20 in his first three overs inside the PowerPlay.

The 25-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir has been part of the IPL setup since 2020 when he was a net bowler with the Mumbai Indians. Mumbai later picked him up during the IPL 2021 auction at his base price of INR 50 lakh.

While he did not represent MI in any game, Yudhvir was bought by LSG at his base price of INR 20 lakh in the December 2022 auction.

Yudhvir made his domestic cricket debut with Hyderabad in the 2019-20 season. The tall seamer has since played for J&K and has in total featured in four First-Class games, picking up three wickets.

While he has 13 wickets from 14 List A matches, Yudhvir only had four wickets from 14 T20s ahead of his IPL debut for LSG.

