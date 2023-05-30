IPL News

Yashasvi Jaiswal wins Emerging Player of the Season Award for IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal won the IPL 2023 Emerging Player of the Season Award on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 May, 2023 02:40 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 21-year-old scored 625 runs in 14 matches in a breakthrough tournament and ended as the fifth highest run-scorer of the season. Jaiswal scored a 62-ball 124 against Mumbai Indians and became the fourth youngest player to score a century in the IPL. He also equalled the record for the highest individual score by a Rajasthan Royals batter in the tournament.

The left-hander also struck the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL when he brought up his half-century off just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

