Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal won the IPL 2023 Emerging Player of the Season Award on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old scored 625 runs in 14 matches in a breakthrough tournament and ended as the fifth highest run-scorer of the season. Jaiswal scored a 62-ball 124 against Mumbai Indians and became the fourth youngest player to score a century in the IPL. He also equalled the record for the highest individual score by a Rajasthan Royals batter in the tournament.

The left-hander also struck the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL when he brought up his half-century off just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.