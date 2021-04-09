Jason Behrendorff to replace Josh Hazlewood in CSK squad

Australia left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff will replace Josh Hazlewood in the Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2021.

Hazlewood opted out of the tourney this season due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Behrendorff has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is in his career so far. This is Behrendorff’s second IPL team. He played for Mumbai Indians in 2019, picking up five wickets in as many matches. He has taken 90 wickets in the 79 matches he has played in his T20 career, with a best of 4 for 21 and an economy rate of 7.20.

Behrendorff's most recent competitive match was a List A contest between Western Australia and Tasmania, on April 8. He took 3 for 33 and scored an unbeaten 35 to be the player of the match.

In the Big Bash League earlier this year, he took 16 wickets in 16 matches for Perth Scorchers, at an average of 23.31 and an economy rate of 7.03.

Chennai Super Kings' first match this season will be against Delhi Capitals on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium.