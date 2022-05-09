Karthik, the finisher, continues knocking on India door

Dinesh Karthik has been very much the Finisher Karthik for Royal Challengers Bangalore at this (Indian Premier League (IPL).

That is a role he has been wanting to do for Team India too. A role he has been doing to great effect for the teams he plays for.

A few months before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, one recalls watching Karthik take apart the bowlers at the Vijay Hazare Trophy One-Day tournament at Jaipur. Leading the Tamil Nadu side, he chose to bat lower down the order and played innings like 97 off 62 balls (against Bengal) and 65 not out off 28 balls (against Madhya Pradesh).

RELATED | Karthik: Trying everything to be part of Indian team

“I want to do what M.S. Dhoni did for India for many years,” he had said then.

He still has that fire in him to play for the country. “I have been trying everything to be part of the Indian team,” he had said last month after picking up the player-of-the-match-award for his 34-ball 66 not out against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium here.

On his return to the famed venue on Sunday night, he got just eight balls to face against Sunrisers Hyderabad and he still hammered 30 not out.

That took his aggregate for the season so far to 274 runs, from 137 balls, at a strike rate of 200 and an average of 68.50. He has made those runs with dazzling footwork and sublime timing.

You may not find too many better finishers than him in the game at the moment. Little wonder former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted, “DK has to be in the Indian T20 World Cup team.”