IPL

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: KL Rahul leaves field after suffering injury

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was forced off the field after suffering a leg injury during his side’s IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Team Sportstar
01 May, 2023 19:42 IST
KL Rahul being attended to by physios after suffering an injury while fielding against RCB.

KL Rahul being attended to by physios after suffering an injury while fielding against RCB. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

The injury happened when Rahul was chasing a ball to the third man fence. He was seen holding his right thigh, even when he was on the run.

LSG physios had brought out the stretcher, but Rahul opted to walk his way back to the dugout, albeit in visible pain.

Krunal Pandya took over the captaincy reins for LSG.

Rahul is LSG’s second highest scorer in IPL 2023, behind opening partner Kyle Mayers, with 274 runs, but has been criticised for his slow going, having accumulated his runs at a low strikerate of 114.

Unadkat injured

In another blow for LSG, the broadcaster also confirmed that left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat had suffered an injury on Sunday. Both Unadkat and Rahul are part of India’s World Test Championship final squad, with the match against Australia slated to begin on June 7 at the Oval in London.

