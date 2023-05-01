IPL 2023: Bowlers with best economy rates in the tournament

I

T20 bowling is often more than taking wickets. Teams value bowlers who can put on a lid on batters, helping it restrict opponents to low totals.

The IPL 2023 season has seen batting sides go harder than usual, mostly thanks to the presence of an extra batter provided by the Impact Player rule, with this edition already breaking the record for most number of 200+ totals.

Despite batters ruling the roost, a certain few bowlers have found their way to constrain batters.

IPL 2023: Best Bowling Economy Rates (min. 100 balls bowled)

No. Bowler Innings Economy Wickets 1. Mayank Markande (SRH) 6 6.41 10 2. Axar Patel (DC) 7 7.07 7 3. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 8 7.18 7 4. R. Ashwin (RR) 9 7.22 13 5. Harpreet Brar (PBKS) 7 7.22 4 6. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) 8 7.28 14 7. Piyush Chawla (MI) 8 7.29 13 8. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) 9 7.5 13 9. Krunal Pandra (LSG) 6 7.5 6 10. Mohammed Shami (GT) 8 7.61 13

The list is interestingly dominated by Indians, with spinners taking eight of the top 10 spots.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Mayank Markande, who has been enjoying a stirring comeback season, is at the top of the pile. The leg-spinner is the only one to have conceded under seven runs an over in this season so far.

Delhi Capitals’ left-arm spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are second and third, respectively, in the list, despite their sides crumbling season.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are the only pacers who found a spot in the best economical bowlers in this IPL.