IPL 2023: Updated list of ruled out players and replacements

From Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah, who was unable to play due to a recurring back injury, to Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shakib Al-Hasan, who withdrew due to personal reasons, numerous Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have suffered major setbacks in the past few weeks.

As this edition’s the IPL crosses the halfway mark, Sportstar takes a look at all the players who missed out on the action for various reasons.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

MUKESH CHOUDHARY

Mukesh Choudhary in action. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Chennai Super Kings’ pace sensation Mukesh Choudhary was ruled out of IPL 2023 ahead of its opener against Gujarat Titans after failing to recover from a back injury. In the previous season, the 26-year-old picked up 16 wickets from 13 matches, including a best of 4/46 at an economy of 9.32.

Akash Singh replaced Mukesh in the squad.

KYLE JAMIESON

A recurring back injury which needed surgery ruled the New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson out of IPL 2023. Jamieson was signed by CSK for Rs 1 crore at the mini-auction in December 2022.

His previous stint in IPL was in 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played nine games and picked nine wickets.

South African pacer Sisanda Magala was named as the replacement.

MUMBAI INDIANS

JASPRIT BUMRAH

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians in action. Photo by Deepak Malik / | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Leading the injury list is Mumbai Indians’ pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been out of international cricket for a while now.

The India international has not played for India since August 2022. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup, and later the T20 World Cuo due to a back injury.

Bumrah recently underwent a surgery in New Zealand for his injury and is set to be ruled out for at least six months.

Sandeep Warrier was named as Bumrah’s replacement.

JHYE RICHARDSON

Jhye Richardson is the second name from the Indians pace battery to be ruled out of IPL 2023. Richardson underwent surgery in March for a hamstring injury.

Richardson was signed by MI at the IPL 2023 auction for Rs 1.5 crores.

While he missed the 2022 season, he played for the Punjab Kings in 2021. He played three matches and picked three wickets at an average of 39.00. MI did not name replacement for Richardson.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

RAJAT PATIDAR

Patidar scored 333 runs in seven games last season and ended up third-highest run-scorer for Bangalore. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Rajat Patidar spent the initial few matches of Royal Challengers Bangalore on the sidelines due to a heel injury. Upon failing to recover on time, the 29-year-old was ruled out of the ongoing IPL season. He was one of the emerging stars of RCB last season, scoring 333 runs in seven games and ended up third-highest run-scorer for Bangalore.

V Vyshak replaced Patidar in the squad.

REECE TOPLEY

Reece Topley suffered a shoulder injury in the very first match for RCB against Mumbai Indians. Albeit travelling to Kolkata for the following match with the side, he was ruled out eventually.

Wayne Parnell was signed as a replacement.

WILL JACKS

Will Jacks is the most recent addition to the list of players ruled out for the season for RCB.

Jacks was denied a maiden IPL stint after he picked up a muscle injury during England’s recent tour to Bangladesh.

He was signed by RCB for Rs 3.2 crores at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December last year. The all-rounder has amassed over 2800 runs in his T20 career while also snapping up 26 wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

RCB announced that it will replace Jacks with New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell.

David Willey:

RCB named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for England all-rounder David Willey but the reason for this move remains unclear. Willey played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. His injury is, however, unspecified.

Jadhav, who last featured in the IPL in 2021, was roped in by RCB for INR 1 crore.

DELHI CAPITALS

RISHABH PANT

In 98 matches in IPL, Pant has scored over 2800 runs at a strike rate of 147.97. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

The Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was ruled out from cricket for the foreseeable future after suffering a road accident in December 2022.

Pant had a ligament tear in his right knee along with other injuries, the BCCI said after his accident, and underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai.

In 98 matches in IPL, Pant has scored over 2800 runs at a strike rate of 147.97. He was appointed as the captain of the franchise in 2021. In his absence, Australia’s David Warner will lead the Capitals.

Abishek Porel replaced Pant in the DC squad.

KAMLESH NAGARKOTI

Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out of IPL 2023 after sustaining a lower back stress fracture. DC has named Uttar Pradesh batter Priyam Garg as Nagarkoti’s replacement.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

PRASIDH KRISHNA

Krishna was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 auction for Rs 10 crore. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of IPL 2023 following a surgery for a lumbar stress fracture in his spine.

Krishna was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 auction for Rs 10 crore. Last season, he took 19 wickets in 17 matches as the Royals played the IPL final for the first time since 2008.

Before the Royals, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders. Overall, in 51 matches, he has picked 49 wickets at an average of over 34.

Sandeep Sharma was named the replacement.

PUNJAB KINGS

JONNY BAIRSTOW

In 2022, Bairstow made 253 runs from 11 innings, averaging 23 with a strike rate of 144.57. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Punjab Kings’ Jonny Bairstow is likely to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season as he continues to recovery from his freak leg injury, reports said on Tuesday.

Bairstow had missed the T20 World Cup 2022 and England’s Test tours to Pakistan and New Zealand after he damaged his ligament after slipping on a golf course in September 2022.

Punjab Kings named Matthew Short of Australia as Bairstow’s replacement. In 2022, Bairstow made 253 runs from 11 innings, averaging 23 with a strike rate of 144.57.

Australia’s Matthew Short was named replacement.

RAJ BAWA

Raj Bawa, who played two games for PBKS last season, was ruled out of IPL 2023 after sustaining a shoulder injury. PBKS have roped in Gurnoor Singh Brar for INR 20 lakh as Bawa’s replacement.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

WASHINGTON SUNDAR

Sundar was roped into SRH for ₹8.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu

In what came as a huge blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Washington Sundar was ruled out of IPL 2023 after suffering a hamstring injury. The all-rounder has scored 60 runs at an average of 15 and has three wickets under his belt in three matches this season. Sundar was roped into SRH for ₹8.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

SHREYAS IYER

Iyer was appointed as the captain of the franchise in 2022 after he was signed for a whopping ₹12.25 crore in the year’s mega auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the upcoming season according to multiple reports which claimed that he will undergo surgery for his back injury.

The injury, and the subsequent surgery, is likely to rule him out for four to five months.

The 28-year-old was recently ruled out of the ODI series against Australia after he complained of pain in his lower back during the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Shreyas was eventually forced to withdraw and was not able to complete the final Test which ended in a draw.

Iyer was appointed as the captain of the franchise in 2022 after he was signed for a whopping ₹12.25 crore in the year’s mega auction.

SHAKIB AL HASAN

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan opted out of the ongoing IPL season ‘citing ‘international engagements and unavoidable personal reasons’.

Shakib was the last pick at the IPL auction in December last year, where he was snapped up at his base price of INR 1.5 crore. Shakib was previously part of KKR’s title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014.

Shakib was replaced by English opener Jason Roy.