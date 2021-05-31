Kyle Jamieson recalls experience of leaving IPL abruptly

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson says leaving the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the raging pandemic in India was an "interesting" experience for him.

After the IPL was suspended, Jamieson and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson chose to fly to the Maldives from Delhi before they took a flight to the U.K. for a Test tour as they felt unsafe in India's national capital, then the hotspot of COVID-19 in the country.

"It was an interesting one. It is not something that you could plan for. We were sort of informed right through. We had some pretty good people around us, the BCCI and IPL teams," Jamieson said in a media interaction from London on Sunday.

"We just had to do the right thing by ourselves. Obviously, the situation in India was pretty dire and we were mindful of that what is going outside our bubble. Once it (the virus) got inside it was the right decision to postpone it. We just had to keep trusting in those people and control we can control and we had some pretty good people around us to help us get to England."

Jamieson is excited about his maiden U.K. tour which begins with the first Test against England at Lord's before culminating with the World Test Championship final against India, which is scheduled to be held from June 18-22.

Asked if it is hard not to have one eye on the WTC final before the two Tests against England, Jamieson said: "Not really at all. If you look too far ahead you can get caught in the bounce a little bit. It is my first trip to England. I am playing cricket for the first time at Lord's. If I get distracted by something in two-three weeks, then I would end up not being in great shape.

"I am just trying to be as mindful as I can around this Test and enjoy. Who knows if it ever happens again for me. So just focusing on this Test and Edgbaston and then the final (against India). It is not going to go away or come any closer so I will take care of this one first."

The IPL will resume in September in the UAE. Asked if he would be available for that, Jamieson said: "To be fair I have no idea really. That news came out a couple of days ago, we have not had any conversation about it. Our mind is on the Test against England and the final against India. Don't want to look too far ahead."