IPL 2023: Stoinis, Mohsin star as Lucknow pips Mumbai in the death

Defending 11 off the last over, left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan (3-0-26-1) nailed his wide yorkers with millimetre precision, conceding just five runs to help Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by five runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 178, MI looked in control when Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma added 90 runs for the opening wicket in less than ten overs.

However, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi pulled things back for the home team as he had both the openers holing out in the deep in an impressive spell (two for 26).

From there on, none of the MI batters got going, with the likes of Yash Thakur (two for 40) and Mohsin chipping in with wickets to swing the game towards the hosts.

With 30 needed off the last two overs, pacer Naveen-ul-Haq might have undone the hard work when he gave away 19 runs as Tim David lofted him for two sixes.

However, the young Mohsin held his nerve in the final over against David and Cameron Green to help LSG cap off its final home game in style.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis put on a batting masterclass, on a challenging surface, smashing an unbeaten 89 (47b, 4x4, 8x6) to catapult the Super Giants to 177 for three.

Electing to field, MI started strongly when Jason Behrendorff had the out-of-form Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad off successive deliveries.

At 35 for three, Stoinis joined skipper Krunal Pandya and rescued the home team adding 82 runs for the third wicket stand before the latter retired hurt on a well-made 49 (42b, 1x4, 1x6) with cramps.

Both batters shunned risky shots and grafted their way out of trouble on a slow pitch where the bowlers looked to take pace off their deliveries.

The Australian all-rounder got a reprieve when he was on 42 when he successfully overturned a leg-before decision off a yorker from Akash Madhwal, as the replays showed it would have missed the leg-stump.

Stoinis shifted gears decisively in the next over as he took on Chris Jordan, smashing the English pacer for 24 runs with two sixes down the ground and three boundaries in the 18th.

From there on, he was unstoppable as he deposited Behrendorff for two consecutive sixes in the 19th over before finishing the innings in style as he lofted Madhwal over long off. Those six runs proved vital in the end.