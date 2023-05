Lucknow Super Giants takes on resurgent Mumbai Indians as playoffs race heats up

An inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants will take on a red-hot Mumbai Indians in their respective penultimate league match of the IPL here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The five-time champion is peaking at the right time and has won four of its last five matches on the back of its batters finding form.

READ MORE