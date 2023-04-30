MI vs RR: Follow for all live updates from the Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.
Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (VC), Ishan Kishan
Batters: Jos Buttler, Yasasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma,
All-rounders: Cameron Green
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, R Ashwin
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
MUMBAI INDIANS IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS
vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Wankhede)
vs DC: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by five wickets (Wankhede)
vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 13 runs (Wankhede)
vs GT: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
RAJASTHAN ROYALS IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS
vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 72 runs (Hyderabad)
vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by five runs (Guwahati)
vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 57 runs (Guwahati)
vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by three runs (Chennai)
vs GT: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 10 runs (Jaipur)
vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Bengaluru)
vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 32 runs (Jaipur)
Total Matches: 27
Mumbai Indians: 14
Rajasthan Royals: 12
NR: 1
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match take place?
The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Sunday, April 30.
Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match take place?
The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will take place at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match start?
The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will start at 7:30pm IST. Toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST
Where can I watch the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will stream live on the Jio Cinema app for free.
The Wankhede Stadium will don a festive look on Sunday when Mumbai Indians squares off against Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
To mark the historic occasion, the BCCI has planned a celebration. The volunteers will carry special flags and video clippings from the past editions will be on display. The two captains - Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson - will be presented special mementos.
While that will set the tone for the evening, a misfiring Mumbai Indians will be hoping to bring its campaign back on track against the high-flying Royals, who are second on the points table, despite losing two of their last three games.
After a convincing victory against Chennai Super Kings, Royals would again be relying on its batting fire-power to put up a big total on a batting-friendly surface. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have steadied Royals’ proceedings at the top and after a classy 77 against CSK, the Mumbai-based Jaiswal will be hoping to keep the momentum going ‘at home’.