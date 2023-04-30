STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Sunday, April 30.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will take place at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will start at 7:30pm IST. Toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST

Where can I watch the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will stream live on the Jio Cinema app for free.