PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021 Today's Match 14 Live Streaming: Rahul's Punjab takes on Warner's Sunrisers

The Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently in the bottom two places and will try to climb up the IPL 2021 points table when they meet at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

PBKS vs SRH Team Prediction, IPL 2021: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Online, TV at 3:30 PM IST

Sunrisers have started with three defeats in a row, ceding the advantage from promising positions in all three chases. They need to solve their middle-order muddle.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been aggressive but there remain question marks over Hyderabad’s batting line-up not least around Manish Pandey, who has failed to close games.

Kane Williamson, if fit, should play. Bairstow donning the keeping gloves could allow Kedar Jadhav to replace Wriddhiman Saha.

PBKS Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

SRH Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg