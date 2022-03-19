IPL 2022: I want to pick Sangakkara’s brains, says Royals' Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer was a man in a hurry at the last IPL. His 242 runs for Delhi Capitals came at a strike-rate of 168.05.

From the national capital, he has moved to the neighbouring Jaipur for the new season. He is looking forward to his stint with Rajasthan Royals, especially the experience of working with the franchise’s head coach and director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara.

“It’s very exciting to play under someone like Sangakkara,” said the West Indies batter. “A legend of the game, I’ve heard some amazing things about him and can’t wait to (pick) his brains on certain aspects of my game, that can help become better not just in the white-ball format but also in the longer version of the game.”

READ: Mark Wood ruled out of IPL, Windies series with elbow injury

The 25-year-old is excited about this year’s Royals team. “I believe there is big potential in the squad to bring the cup home,” said Hetmyer, who had led the West Indies to its first Under-19 World Cup in 2016.

He is glad that he has joined Royals. “I’m really excited to get going for the Royals,” he said. “I’ve heard some really nice things about the franchise from my good friend Evin Lewis, and I can’t wait to get going and just enjoy myself as part of the squad.”

He is ready for any role that Royals plans for him. “It’s imperative to do well as a player in the squad,” he said. “And at my end, as I’ve always believed, is to just give myself that chance to be out there and the performance will come, no matter what the situation of the game is.”

He was bought by Royals for Rs. 8.5 crore. “There’s no pressure of the price tag on me,” he said. “It’s the runs I score that help contribute to the team’s cause that matter.”