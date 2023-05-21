IPL

List of most T20 hundreds: Virat Kohli joint-third with eighth century, Gayle leads with 22 tons

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore scored a 60 ball century against Gujarat Giants in the last league match of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 21 May, 2023 22:05 IST
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore scored his eighth T20 century.

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore scored his eighth T20 century. | Photo Credit: AP

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore scored a 60-ball century against Gujarat Giants in the last league match of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

During his unbeaten knock of 101, Kohli also overtook his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle to hit the most centuries in IPL (7) and also became only the third batter after Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan to score back-to-back IPL tons.

This was Kohli’s eighth T20 century, making him the joint-third-best batter to hit the most century in T20 cricket. The former India captain also bettered his record to register the most hundreds by an Indian in the shortest format.

Gayle has most century (22) in T20s. Babar Azam of Pakistan sits on second with nine hundreds.

Most century in T20 cricket

  • ⦿ Chris Gayle - 22 hundreds
  • ⦿ Babar Azam - 9 hundreds
  • ⦿Virat Kohli - 8 hundreds*
  • ⦿ Michael Klinger - 8 hundreds
  • ⦿ David Warner - 8 hundreds
  • ⦿ Aaron FInch - 8 hundreds
  • ⦿ Brendon McCullum - 7 hundreds

