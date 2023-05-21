Virat Kohli hits 7th IPL century, breaks Gayle’s record for most IPL hundreds with consecutive tons

Virat Kohli surpassed Chris Gayle’s record for most IPL hundreds with his 7th century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli reached the century mark off 60 balls with 13 fours and one six. Kohli also became the third batter to record consecutive IPL centuries after Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan.

Kohli’s unbeaten 101 helped RCB set a 198-run target for GT in a must-win match in the race for the Playoffs.

The former India and RCB skipper also crossed the 600-run mark in the IPL 2023 season during the innings for the third time across 16 editions. Kohli’s 973-run tally from the 2016 is still the record for most runs by a batter in an IPL season. The 34-year-old had also recorded 600-plus runs in the 2013 season.

Overall, Kohli stands joint-third on the T20 century-makers list with eight tons. Chris Gayle leads the charts with 22 centuries and Babar Azam is second with nine tons to his name.

Earlier during the game, Kohli and his opening partner Faf du Plessis equalled the record for most runs by a pair in an IPL season (939) with their record eighth fifty-plus stand this season.