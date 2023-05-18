IPL

Virat Kohli equals Gayle’s record for most hundreds in IPL

Kohli’s ton against SRH was his sixth in the competition, taking him level with his former teammate Chris Gayle for the most hundreds in the IPL.

Team Sportstar
18 May, 2023 22:49 IST
Kohli, whose last IPL century came in 2019, started with two back-to-back boundaries off Bhuvneshwar to start his side’s chase against SRH. 

Kohli, whose last IPL century came in 2019, started with two back-to-back boundaries off Bhuvneshwar to start his side’s chase against SRH.  | Photo Credit: Mahesh Kumar A./AP

Virat Kohli smashed a 62-ball hundred during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

This was Kohli’s sixth century in the competition, taking him level with his former teammate Chris Gayle for the most hundreds in the IPL. The former RCB skipper got to his hundred with a flicked six over mid-on off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The 34-year-old, who hit 12 fours and four sixes, was ably backed by his skipper Faf du Plessis as the duo put on a record partnership to practically seal the game for RCB.

Four of Kohli’s six centuries came in his record-breaking 2016 season, when he accumulated an IPL-high 973 runs.

Kohli was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar right after he got to the three-figure mark, as he holed out to Glenn Phillips in the deep.

