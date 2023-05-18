Virat Kohli smashed a 62-ball hundred during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

This was Kohli’s sixth century in the competition, taking him level with his former teammate Chris Gayle for the most hundreds in the IPL. The former RCB skipper got to his hundred with a flicked six over mid-on off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Kohli, whose last IPL century came in 2019, started with two back-to-back boundaries off Bhuvneshwar to start his side’s chase against SRH.

- Virat Kohli's first IPL hundred since 2019

- Virat Kohli's first IPL hundred since 2019

- Levels with Chris Gayle for most IPL centuries: 6

The 34-year-old, who hit 12 fours and four sixes, was ably backed by his skipper Faf du Plessis as the duo put on a record partnership to practically seal the game for RCB.

Four of Kohli’s six centuries came in his record-breaking 2016 season, when he accumulated an IPL-high 973 runs.

Kohli was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar right after he got to the three-figure mark, as he holed out to Glenn Phillips in the deep.