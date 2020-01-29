Virat Kohli v Suresh Raina: Who'll be the fastest to 6000 IPL runs?

Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is currently the highest run getter in the Indian Premier league with 5412 runs in 169 innings. Kohli has the chance to become the fastest to score 6000 runs in the IPL T20 edition.

Kohli will also be keen to lead RCB to its maiden IPL title, which has remained elusive despite making the final thrice.

His 973 runs in 2016 remains the highest aggregate by a batsman in one season of the T20 league.

Suresh Raina

CSK's top order batsman is the second highest run scorer in the IPL season with 5368 runs in 189 innings and is just 44 runs behind Kohli.

Raina underwent a knee surgery last August and is working his way back to fitness. The 33-year-old could use the IPL to put himself in the reckoning for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad for the tournament in Australia in October this year.