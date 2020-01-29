Cricket IPL IPL Virat Kohli v Suresh Raina: Who'll be the fastest to 6000 IPL runs? Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina are the leading run-scorers in the IPL, and in 2020, either or both of them could go past the 6000-run mark. Sahil Hussain I. 29 January, 2020 13:44 IST Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina greet each other during a practice session before an IPL match. - G. P. Sampath Kumar Sahil Hussain I. 29 January, 2020 13:44 IST Virat KohliThe Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is currently the highest run getter in the Indian Premier league with 5412 runs in 169 innings. Kohli has the chance to become the fastest to score 6000 runs in the IPL T20 edition. Kohli will also be keen to lead RCB to its maiden IPL title, which has remained elusive despite making the final thrice. His 973 runs in 2016 remains the highest aggregate by a batsman in one season of the T20 league.Suresh RainaCSK's top order batsman is the second highest run scorer in the IPL season with 5368 runs in 189 innings and is just 44 runs behind Kohli. Raina underwent a knee surgery last August and is working his way back to fitness. The 33-year-old could use the IPL to put himself in the reckoning for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad for the tournament in Australia in October this year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.