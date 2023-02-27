Irani Cup: Mayank Agarwal to lead Rest of India, Sarfaraz misses out due to injury

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal will lead the Rest of India (RoI) side in the 2022-23 Irani Cup tie against Madhya Pradesh at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior starting Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 16-member ROI squad on Monday morning.

A notable exclusion is that of the injured Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who had another impressive season with the bat, scoring 556 runs with a 90-plus average and three centuries. Baba Indrajith has been named as his replacement.

Sarfaraz, currently with the Delhi Capitals camp for the upcoming IPL season, was seen nursing a finger injury on his Instagram handle.

Bengal batters Abimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Gharami are named alongside Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Easwaran earlier led India A in its red-ball tour to Bangladesh in November-December 2022, scoring successive centuries before following up with three more tons in the Ranji season. Wicketkeeper-opener Harvik Desai and left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya are the only members from the Ranji Trophy title-winning Saurashtra team in the RoI squad.

Wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav and Delhi skipper Yash Dhull are the other batting options in the squad.

Saurabh Kumar, Mayank Markande and Pulkit Narang complete the spin department. Baroda all-rounder Atit Shath, Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini make up the seam options. Bengal pacer Akash Deep was also named in the team after becoming the leading wicket-taker among pacers in the Ranji season, with 41 wickets from 10 matches.

Madhya Pradesh, the 2021-22 Ranji champion, which faltered in the semifinal against Bengal this season, is expected to be led by wicketkeeper Himanshu Mantri in the absence of regular skipper Aditya Shrivastava. While he was named in the squad, star batter Rajat Patidar is also set to miss the game due to an injury.

RoI squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav(wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Mayank Markande, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami