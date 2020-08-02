Cricket Cricket Ireland pacer reprimanded for using ‘inappropriate’ language against Bairstow In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Josh Little, for whom it was the first offence in a period of 24 months. PTI DUBAI 02 August, 2020 22:40 IST Josh Little admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Phil Whitticase - REUTERS PTI DUBAI 02 August, 2020 22:40 IST Ireland fast bowler Josh Little has been reprimanded for using “inappropriate” language against Jonny Bairstow during the second ODI against England in Southampton.Little breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”. It was a Level 1 breach.ALSO READ| IPL 2020: Final on November 10, 24-player limit for each squad In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Little, for whom it was the first offence in a period of 24 months.“The incident occurred in the 16th over of England’s innings, when Little used inappropriate language towards Jonny Bairstow upon his dismissal.ALSO READ| HCA to consult BCCI before resuming cricketing activities Little admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Phil Whitticase and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” said the ICC in a statement.On-field umpires David Millns and Alex Wharf, third umpire Mike Burns and fourth official Martin Saggers levelled the charge.Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos