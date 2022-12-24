Cricket

IPL 2023: ‘Delighted’ Joshua Little looks forward to ‘work’ with Hardik, Nehra at Gujarat Titans

Defending champions Gujarat Titans availed the services of Little for Rs 4.4 crore at the IPL auction in Kochi on Friday. He became first Ireland cricketer to fetch an IPL deal.

PTI
24 December, 2022 11:02 IST
24 December, 2022 11:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ireland cricketer Joshua Little bowls during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 4, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Ireland cricketer Joshua Little bowls during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 4, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champions Gujarat Titans availed the services of Little for Rs 4.4 crore at the IPL auction in Kochi on Friday. He became first Ireland cricketer to fetch an IPL deal.

Joshua Little, who has become the first cricketer from Ireland to land an IPL deal, said playing in the Indian T20 league is an “incredible opportunity”, and he looks forward to work with Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans availed the services of the 23-year-old for Rs 4.4 crore at the IPL auction in Kochi on Friday.

Also Read
IPL Auction 2023: Curran, Green, Stokes record expensive bids as franchises splurge on overseas players

The Titans, led by Hardik and coached by former India pacer Nehra, won the league in its debut season.

“I am delighted to have been signed by the defending champion, the Gujarat Titans, and look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high-quality squad,” Little was quoted as saying by Cricket Ireland.

“I am also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me,” he added.

The left-arm seamer made his international debut in 2016 and has since played 22 ODIs and 53 T20Is.

“I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland - and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this.” Little had served as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings last year.

He had claimed a memorable hat-trick against New Zealand in Ireland’s T20 World Cup loss in Adelaide earlier this year. He had dismissed skipper Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over.

Also Read | GT Squad IPL 2023: Williamson, Mavi top buys for Gujarat Titans at IPL Auction 2023

“We are delighted for Josh and wish him well in the IPL next year. Josh is a hard-working and dedicated athlete who has come up through the Irish system,” Cricket Ireland’s High-Performance Director Richard Holdsworth said.

“He has been an essential part of the Irish set-up for several years now and we believe his development will only accelerate further through involvement in the IPL.” Little has plied his trade in several franchise leagues such as England’s The Hundred and Lanka Premier League. He was also picked up in the Pakistan Super League draft recently.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us