GT Squad 2023 Live Updates: Williamson, Odean bought by Gujarat Titans at IPL Auction 2023; purse remaining, slots available

IPL Auction 2023: Here is the list of players bought by Gujarat Titans on December 23 in Kochi and full squad.

Hardik Pandya will lead defending champion Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

IPL Auction 2023: Here is the list of players bought by Gujarat Titans on December 23 in Kochi and full squad.

Here is the full list of players bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Players bought at 2023 auction: Kane Williamson (INR 2 crore), Odean Smith (INR 50 lakh) Purse Remaining: INR 16.75 crore Total player slots available: 5 Overseas slots available: 1 GT PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF 2023 AUCTION Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad. Read more stories on Auction.