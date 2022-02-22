Ireland, UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Ireland booked its spot at this year's T20 World Cup with a comfortable 56-run victory over host Oman in qualifying on Tuesday, as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also secured a ticket to Australia.

The Irish will be making their seventh straight appearance in the showpiece, having only missed the inaugural edition in 2007.

Andy Balbirnie's side made a shaky start to the Global Qualifier A event, losing its first game last week to the UAE, but bounced back with successive wins to reach the semifinals.

ALSO READ: Women's World Cup 2022: Full fixtures, match schedules, timings, streaming details

With the two finalists to qualify, Tuesday's last-four game was a winner-takes-all affair, and Ireland made a strong start, posting a challenging total of 165 for seven after Oman won the toss and opted to field first.

Openers Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, who had previously made three straight fifty partnerships, fell early to leave Ireland 19 for two.

But Gareth Delany struck 47 from 32 balls, before Andy McBrine added late impetus with a 21-ball 36.

Oman, which had qualified for the last two T20 World Cups, never got going with the bat and was bowled out for 105, as Irish spinners Simi Singh (3-20) and McBrine (2-24) took five wickets between them.

It was a similarly one-sided game in the other semifinal as the UAE beat previously unbeaten Nepal by 68 runs to qualify for the main tournament for only the second time.

ALSO READ: Warner, Hazlewood, Cummins to miss start of IPL despite skipping limited overs series against Pakistan

Wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind, who smashed 97 not out against Ireland and an unbeaten 84 against Bahrain, hit a quickfire 46 and Muhammad Waseem made 70 as the UAE posted 175 for seven.

Nepal slumped to 14 for three in reply and never recovered, being dismissed for 107 in 18.4 overs.

Ireland and the UAE will join the 12 sides that reached the T20 World Cup 2021 'Super 12' stage in the main tournament Down Under, which gets underway on October 16.

The final two spots will be decided at the Global Qualifier B event in Zimbabwe in July.