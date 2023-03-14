Cricket

Ireland to play two Tests in Sri Lanka in April

The tour initially comprised one Test match and two ODIs, but both teams agreed to play a second Test and skip the 50-over games.

AFP
14 March, 2023 15:04 IST
Ireland’s Tim Murtagh holds up this hat to applause as he leaves the pitch after England are all out for 85 during the first day of the Test between England and Ireland at Lord’s cricket ground.

Ireland's Tim Murtagh holds up this hat to applause as he leaves the pitch after England are all out for 85 during the first day of the Test between England and Ireland at Lord's cricket ground. | Photo Credit: AP

The tour initially comprised one Test match and two ODIs, but both teams agreed to play a second Test and skip the 50-over games.

Ireland’s tour of Sri Lanka next month will now include two Test matches -- the visitor’s fifth and sixth ever -- after scheduling rejig, officials said Tuesday.

The tour initially comprised one Test match and two ODIs, but both teams agreed to play a second Test and skip the 50-over games.

Both Test matches will be played in Galle, the first starting on April 16 and the second on April 24.

Richard Holdsworth, of Cricket Ireland, said they agreed to the late change in schedule because the Test series is preceded by six white-ball matches in Bangladesh and followed by three further ODIs after they return home.

“Exposing our playing group to an extended period in Asian conditions will be beneficial to their development, and given the World Cup this year is in India, the more exposure to these conditions, the better, despite it being a different format,” he said in a statement.

Ireland has played just three Test matches, losing all of them, since being given Test status in 2017. It is due to play its fourth, in Bangladesh, in early April.

In June, Ireland will take on England in a one-off Test at Lord’s.

Ireland squad
Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

